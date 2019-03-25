Speech to Text for Preparing for road changes in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

preparing for the roadwork.xxx it was a pain in the butt the last time we actually had people going up and down the wrong way for quite a while after they switched it back car crashes.... traffic changes and road closures are just a few of the issues alvin norman and anyone else who live along 1á22 are gearing up for. his section of the road will be the one closed off this year... as the iowa dáoá t repaves the road. while it's expected to be quite the headache for drivers... norman says it will all be worth it. people go way too fast up and down this road. they treat it like it's a dirt race, basically. right up there by hardee's is it just the punch their gas and zip down here in way higher than the posted speed limit. the road's really rough and ragid, we've had a couple of accidents right over there. those with the iowa department of transportatio n say they don't have a date picked out on when they will complete construction and open the road back upáá that's all going to depend on weather. in mason city, brian tabick,