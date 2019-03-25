Speech to Text for Hotel Proposed for Downtown Austin

a new hotel could soon be coming to downtown austin. he proposed fourástory grandstay hotel would have more than 50árooms. today... the school board is learning more about the project. those heading up the proposal are presenting to committees in town with hopes of taking part in a tax abatement program... which is a new business incentive in austin allowing them to pay little to no taxes. austin city manager... craig clark says this hotel could be a nice place for tourists to stay.xxx really a community amenity, having options for people to stay at the spam museum in the downtown that are looking for a boutique hotel. having that option is something that would be a welcome addition to austin. construction could start as early as this summer if approved by the austin city council./// battle lines are drawn over