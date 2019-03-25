Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chateau Theatre Update

We're getting an inside look at the progress made on this historic piece of downtown Rochester

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Chateau Theatre Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight we're continuing our coverage of rochester's ever changing heart of the city. efforts are underway to preserve á restore á and find new management for the historic chateau theatre... and today we are getting a look... while wearing hard hats of course... at what progress has been made. just over 1á million dollars in destination medical center funding is being used for improvements to the theatre. included are roof repairs and the demolition of the second floor to the spectacular ceiling can finally be showcased. dámác says when the theatre finally reopens its doors, it'll be a "there are so many people in rochester that have memories of this beautiful building and those stories have been told time and time again, and once these doors open for the public so that these people can come in and experience the theatre once again, i think those old stories and tapes are going to play back in people's heads once again and its just fun memories all over. " rennovations are expected to be finished in
Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hotel Proposed for Downtown Austin

Image

Chateau Theatre Update

Image

Tracking 60s for the Midweek!

Image

Upcoming street projects in Mason City

Image

Iowa DOT gearing up for Hwy 122 Closure

Image

Couple celebrates 80 years of marriage

Image

Grant money to help pay for kennel

Image

Bump stock ban to take effect

Image

Fentanyl-related deaths on the rise

Image

Homelessness on the rise

Community Events