Speech to Text for Chateau Theatre Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight we're continuing our coverage of rochester's ever changing heart of the city. efforts are underway to preserve á restore á and find new management for the historic chateau theatre... and today we are getting a look... while wearing hard hats of course... at what progress has been made. just over 1á million dollars in destination medical center funding is being used for improvements to the theatre. included are roof repairs and the demolition of the second floor to the spectacular ceiling can finally be showcased. dámác says when the theatre finally reopens its doors, it'll be a "there are so many people in rochester that have memories of this beautiful building and those stories have been told time and time again, and once these doors open for the public so that these people can come in and experience the theatre once again, i think those old stories and tapes are going to play back in people's heads once again and its just fun memories all over. " rennovations are expected to be finished in