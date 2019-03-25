Speech to Text for Tracking 60s for the Midweek!

weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-5 another round of sunny skies and calm winds made for a wonderful start to the work week. partly to mostly clear skies tonight will help things cool back into the middle 20s, but winds will remain on the calmer side. tuesday will differ in one way: warmer temps! temperatures will climb into the 50s under mostly sunny skies, making for yet another gorgeous spring day across the region. the warm-up doesn't end there; wednesday will feature a burst of warmth thanks to an advancing system to the west. temps will top off in the 60s under partly sunny skies. winds will increase as well, gusting near 25 mph through the day. while we should remain mostly dry with most of the activity to the south we have a chance for a few potty showers and storms on thursday with highs in the lower 50's. by thursday evening, we enter the back side of the passing system which will begin to drop temps back into the 40s for friday alongside a chance for scattered showers and even a few flakes of snow come friday evening. the system from thursday through friday is still unsettled and changes may occur. heading into the weekend, we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 40's. we should return to the 50's by monday! tonight: partly to mostly clear. lows: mid 20s. winds: light & variable. tuesday: mostly sunny. highs: near 50. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: partly cloudy/breezy. lows: mid 30s. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. gusts near 25 mph. thank you sara. /