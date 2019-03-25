Speech to Text for Upcoming street projects in Mason City

18th./// further south on highway 65... or north federal avenue... in downtown mason city... crews are working to install new traffic lights. today they're taking out the old lights and putting up temporary stop signs to direct traffic. the city is also going to start the final phase of the north end improvement projectááwhich means new street lights. business owners say this might cut down on crime in the area especially after a stabbing in the 13 hundred block of north federal late last week.xxx brightening things up is going to keep the night time a little less busy if you will people wouldn't be walking up and down the streets late at night. they don't need to be up after midnight. nothing good happens after midnight as we found a couple of nights ago. according to police... 34 year old ben montgomery suffered a number of stab wounds. he is still listed in critical condition at mercyone.///