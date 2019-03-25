Clear
Iowa DOT gearing up for Hwy 122 Closure

Construction is set to get underway once more in Mason City on Highway 122 - expect closures and pack your patience.

while the warmth of spring means the end of icy roads... it's the start of a new round of road construction. mason city residents all too familiar with orange barrels and road closures as highway 1á22 undergoes an overhaul. a year after the eastbound portion of 1á22 closed for reconstructio n... the iowa department of transportatio n is set to close the westbound lanes. it'll be closed from monroe avenue to massachusette s avenue. káiámát news three's brian tabick is finding out what neighbors along the highway think about the next round of construction.x xx federal even got closed down for a while we had a really hard time getting up and this was a two way because i can't turn on this. alvin norman lives right off 1á22 in the middle of where the road will soon be closed off. with the noisy hustle and bustle of roadwork expected to start soon... norman says he's already trying to figure out how he'll get through town around the construction. he's even giving up some of his front yard for the iowa dáoát to park their trucks on... which he thinks might actually help him out in the long run. they filled in a few holes when they did some of the work over there for the utility lines so i'm hoping when they tear up the road that some of this might actually get smoothed out before i have to do it. those with the iowa department of transportatio n will hold a meeting decide when they will officially close down the road tentatively they would like to start work april work on another north
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
