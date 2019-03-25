Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Couple celebrates 80 years of marriage

Mabel and Roy Welch now live at the IOOF Home in Mason City where a party celebrating their 80th anniversary was held.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 5:47 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Couple celebrates 80 years of marriage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

home 80th ann-stngr-2 imagine being married for a lifetime. today - a couple from worth county is celebrating eighty years of wedded bliss. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has their story.xxx nursing home 80th ann-mpkgll-1 nursing home 80th ann-mpkgll-3 love is in the air at the mason city i-o-o-f home as roy and mabel welch are celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary today. lowerthird2line:couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary mason city, ia roy is 103 - mabel is 105. they met at a carnival in kensett in 19- 38...got married the next year...and have been with each other ever since. today - residents and staffers - and even friends of theirs are coming in to celebrate and congratulate them. so what's their secret to being together for so long? lowerthird2line:mabel &amp; roy welch celebrating 80 years together "they often ask us how they got that far. we were tee- totallers, we neither drank nor smoked all those years." nursing home 80th ann-mpkgll-5 in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / the two were married in a norwegian church in the chickasaw county town of jerico. roy and mabel would later work in mason city... roy at the state brand creamery and mabel worked at the deckers meat packing plant for 20 years. /
Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking 60s for the Midweek!

Image

Upcoming street projects in Mason City

Image

Iowa DOT gearing up for Hwy 122 Closure

Image

Couple celebrates 80 years of marriage

Image

Grant money to help pay for kennel

Image

Bump stock ban to take effect

Image

Fentanyl-related deaths on the rise

Image

Homelessness on the rise

Image

Proposed pipeline meeting tomorrow

Image

Search underway after vehicle plunges into river

Community Events