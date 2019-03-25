Speech to Text for Couple celebrates 80 years of marriage

home 80th ann-stngr-2 imagine being married for a lifetime. today - a couple from worth county is celebrating eighty years of wedded bliss. kimt news 3's alex jirgens has their story.xxx nursing home 80th ann-mpkgll-1 nursing home 80th ann-mpkgll-3 love is in the air at the mason city i-o-o-f home as roy and mabel welch are celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary today. lowerthird2line:couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary mason city, ia roy is 103 - mabel is 105. they met at a carnival in kensett in 19- 38...got married the next year...and have been with each other ever since. today - residents and staffers - and even friends of theirs are coming in to celebrate and congratulate them. so what's their secret to being together for so long? lowerthird2line:mabel & roy welch celebrating 80 years together "they often ask us how they got that far. we were tee- totallers, we neither drank nor smoked all those years." nursing home 80th ann-mpkgll-5 in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / the two were married in a norwegian church in the chickasaw county town of jerico. roy and mabel would later work in mason city... roy at the state brand creamery and mabel worked at the deckers meat packing plant for 20 years. /