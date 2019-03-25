Clear
Grant money to help pay for kennel

The specialized K9 officer kennel will allow the officer to open it, releasing his dog if he needs help.

departments' k-9 units play a big role in helping their human coworkers keep our communities safe. now - the kasson police department has received a grant for its k9. grant k9 death-vo-1 lowerthird2line:grant for new k9 in-squad kennel kasson, mn k9 hawk is an almost 3 year old german shepherd. through a grant from nonprofit "k9 hero" - funds were raised online for hawk and officer gerald runnels to receive a new in-squad car kennel - valued at 25-hundred dollars. it will be placed in a new - larger vehicle. the kennel will help keep hawk and officer runnels safe. if it gets too hot - the windows will automatically roll down and if officer runnels needs hawk's help and can't get to the car - a button will release hawk from his kennel.xxx grant k9 death-sot-1 lowerthird2line:officer gerald runnels kasson police department hawk is very important to the department and the city the citizens the county. it's a good crime detterent. he does really well. he's certified for narcotics and tracking suspects and buildings the police department is less than 1 thousand dollars away from receiving another grant for a bulletproof vest for k9 hawk. on kimt news 3 at 10 - hear how this vest will help keep hawk safe on the job. /
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
