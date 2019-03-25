Speech to Text for Bump stock ban to take effect

mallet news@kimt.com starting tomorrow - bump stocks will be banned throughout the u-s. lawmakers passed the ban on bump stocks after they were used by a gunman who killed 58 people at a las vegas concert. so what does this mean for firearm enthusiasts? kimt news three's maleeha kamal went to a local gunstore today to learn more.xxx bump stock ban-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:federal bump stock ban starts tuesday rochester, mn "they certainly not something that is necessary. you don't need them for hunting." ralph hettig is talking about bump stocks. at the end of last year - the department of justice amended firearm regulations... clarifying that bump stocks fall within the definition of a "machine gun" under federal law. lowerthird2line:ralph hettig owner, wild goose sports inc. sot:"it doesn't bother me to much because i don't sell them cuz i was afraid that they would be misued." bump stock ban-mpkg-8 he adds that bump stocks aren't used for so for hunting but more so for amusement... and if they get into the wrong hands - they can be dangerous. / the justice department says owners should do one of two things by tomorrow.... either destroy the devices or drop them off at the bureau of alochol... tobacco... and firearms field office in saint paul. / police