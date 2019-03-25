Speech to Text for Fentanyl-related deaths on the rise

between 2011 and 2016 - fentanyl- related deaths increased by more than 1- thousand percent. that number contained in the latest issue of the national vital statistic report. Ian Cowden is a peer recovery specialist at Recovery is Happening in Rochester, a recovery community organization where people battling addiction can come for support. "I have a lot of passion for what I do. I struggled for 16 years. I've been sober for over 5 years and I'm proactive with my recovery by going to school to be a drug counselor." He thinks the rise in fentanyl- related deaths is a dark reality. "It's just really scary because the fact of the matter is the people using these substances has no idea what they're using." In the Center for Disease Control's National Vital Statistics Reports, the increases in deaths are broken down by region. The areas with the highest number of deaths related to fentanyl are on the east coast - but region 5 - which includes Minnesota - has the 3rd highest increase of the 10 regions. Region 7 - which includes Iowa - has the 6th highest increase. "It's really harmful what's going on with fentanyl... any drugs from methamphetamine to cocaine, anything they're lacing it with is harming individuals." Cowden encourages anyone who's struggling with drug addiction to reach out for help. "Please just don't use. Don't use these substances. Please reach out to get help. If you have a window of opportunity to quit and a want, that split second might be your only chance of quitting." The Center for Disease Control and Prevention found that the number of deaths linked to fentanyl were highest in minority groups and men. The most impacted age group is people between the ages of 15 and 34.