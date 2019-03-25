Clear
Homelessness on the rise

Leaders at the Salvation Army in Rochester say they are seeing an increase similar to what researchers say is being seen around the state.

Posted By: Jon Bendickson

seems to problem in the state of minnesota... that's according to a study released by the wilder foundation out of st. paul. homeless numbers up-vo-2 homeless numbers up-vo-3 the study says between 20-15 to 20-18 = the homeless population is believed to have increased by 10 percent despite low unemployment rates. rebecca snapp who runs the salvation army in rochester says those numbers seem to be on point with the med city... and it doesn't look like those numbers are going down anytime soon.xxx homeless numbers up-sot-2 lowerthird2line:rebecca snapp dir. of community engagement, salvation army "it's everything from addiction to mental illness, to lack of affordable housing to issues with transportation to going to the mayo clinic and they run out of funds and get stuck there are so many different circumstances." tommorow evening - a meeting addressing homelessness in rochester is being held at the mayo civic center. that will kick off at 6:15
