Speech to Text for Homelessness on the rise

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

seems to problem in the state of minnesota... that's according to a study released by the wilder foundation out of st. paul. homeless numbers up-vo-2 homeless numbers up-vo-3 the study says between 20-15 to 20-18 = the homeless population is believed to have increased by 10 percent despite low unemployment rates. rebecca snapp who runs the salvation army in rochester says those numbers seem to be on point with the med city... and it doesn't look like those numbers are going down anytime soon.xxx homeless numbers up-sot-2 lowerthird2line:rebecca snapp dir. of community engagement, salvation army "it's everything from addiction to mental illness, to lack of affordable housing to issues with transportation to going to the mayo clinic and they run out of funds and get stuck there are so many different circumstances." tommorow evening - a meeting addressing homelessness in rochester is being held at the mayo civic center. that will kick off at 6:15