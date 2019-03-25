Clear
Proposed pipeline meeting tomorrow

We're finding out why Rochester residents are opposed to pipeline, which would run through part of Minnesota.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 4:45 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

plan that's caused a lot of back of forth in the state of minnesota... replacing an aging line 3 crude oil pipeline. enbridge energy is the canadian-based company behind it. tomorrow - the minnesota public utilities commission will have a meeting to discuss the future impacts of the project. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us now with the latest... calyn how does this affect us locally? oil pipeline-bmintro-1 oil pipeline-bmintro-2 raquel - this enbridge map behind me shows where the pipeline runs... from canada - across north dakota and minnesota - and ending in wisconsin. even though this doesn't go across our area in southeastern minnesota... one activist i spoke with tells me it still has an impact on people in our area.xxx oil pipeline-mpkg-1 oil pipeline-mpkg-3 it was back in august when kamau wilkins was a part of this protest in bemidji... opposing the plan to replace the pipeline by blocking a downtown intersection. oil pipeline-mpkg-4 today - he's speaking to me as the new chair of the north star chapter sierra club... a group focused on protecting the environment. he thinks if enbridge energy goes through with their plan... all minnesotans will be impacted. oil pipeline-mpkg-2 what people really need to understand is that this affects our entire economy of minnesota. it's not something that just affects 'oh it's just the northern portion, or it's just a few lakes.' it's 211 lakes and bodies of fresh water so this affects a huge portion of our state. / oil pipeline-bmtag-1 oil pipeline-bmtag-2 the minnesota public utilities commission meets tomorrow morning at 9:30 in st. paul. i'm told it is open to the public... doors will open at 9:15. be sure to stay with kimt for continuing coverage as i plan to attend... raquel. / supporters of the pipeline say the current line is old... and may put the environment at risk if it fails. protesters say the line risks oil spills... and would aggravate climate change. /
