Speech to Text for Search underway after vehicle plunges into river

breaking news unfolding in steele county this afternoon...whe re multiple agencies are searching for people...after a vehicle went into the river. owatonna rescue-vo-1 owatonna rescue-vo-2 our kimt news three drone captured this video of the search efforts on the straight river...just off the southbound lane of i-35 near owatonna. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is on the scene. jeremiah...what do we know so far? / owatonna rescue-live-2 a vehicle in a river just off the southbound lane of interstate-35 in steele county forced multiple agencies to respond monday afternoon. the minnesota state patrol said the vehicle has been located. owatonna rescue-live-3 "multiple agencies are assisting with a search of the river to locate the driver and any passengers," the state patrols said on social media. a kimt employee on the scene said there was a lot of law enforcement activity, ranging from boats to helicopters to fire trucks. traffic has been slowed on i-35 southbound. thank you jeremiah. we'll check in with him again in just a little bit for the latest...so stay with kimt news three on air and online as we learn more about this breaking