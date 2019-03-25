Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dr. Oz - Finding the right hearing aid

Here are some tips that may help you.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 8:36 AM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 8:36 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Using SMART goals

Image

Dr. Oz - Finding the right hearing aid

Image

Skate for Make-A-Wish

Image

New owners ready to take over Suzie Q

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Cooler Temps for Monday

Image

Thousands volunteer for NCAA Final Four weekend

Image

Immigrant shares story to bring understanding

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Rochester Thaw Festival

Image

Is your bracket crushed?

Community Events