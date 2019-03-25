Speech to Text for Tracking Sunshine and Cooler Temps for Monday

let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( rain has moved out of southern minnesota and north iowa this morning as we are left with just cloud cover keeping our lows a bit warmer in the 30's until the clouds clear later this morning allowing some to cool into the 20's around 7/8am. otherwise, clouds will decrease from northeast to southwest today providing us with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40's. while cooler than the past weekend, it will turn out out to be a pretty nice day. as we stay clear tonight, expect cooler lows to start tuesday with temperatures in the middle 20's. with sunny skies and a breezy south wind, temperatures return to near 50 for tuesday. a system that continues to drag in warm air from the south will push us to 60 á yes 60 á for wednesday with partly sunny skies. while we should remain mostly dry with most of the activity to the south we have a chance for isolated showers and storms on thursday with highs in the lower 50's. after thursday we will be on the back side of the system leading to highs in the lower 40's friday dropping into the upper 20's for lows friday night. friday is turning out to be the best chance for widespread rain eventually turning to a wintry mix friday evening. accumulations still look to be fairly low for both rain and snow. the system from