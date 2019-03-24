Speech to Text for Thousands volunteer for NCAA Final Four weekend

it's been over a year since minnesota was home to superbowl 52. with march madness in full swing... minneapolis is gearing up to host the nácá doubleáa's final four in just a couple weeks. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how people in our area are helping out.xxx it takes about 2000 volunteers to put on the final four, about 1000 of them came to williams arena today for orientation. final, four, final, four. people are pumped for the final four to come to minneapolis. the city will transform... with thousands of visitors, a giant tailgate area, and( a 10 story tall ferris wheel. but for this event to be a slam dunk... the true recipe for success this ncaa final four is all of you. it takes a wave of volunteers... more than a couple thousand to be exact. on the big weekend á they'll be dispersed in skyways, at the airport, and on the street, helping visitors find their way around. some coming from as far as omaha, nebraska... and others, a little closer to home. i'm from rushford, minnesota i'm from eyota, minnesota for sonja cooke and su spafford á signing up was a no brainer, since this isn't their first go around. i did the superbowl and had so much fun, i decided what a great experience again to show off minnesota. i volunteered for the superbowl and just had a great experience. fun to see all and meet all the people and be part of the action. and they're not the only ones joining in on the action for a second time. how many of you volunteered for that? wooo! for many á hosting the sporting events isn't just fun and games á it's minnesota's chance to be the star player. it shows people that minnesota is not just fly over territory. we have so much to offer. it really showcases minnesota and what we have. not only in our twin cities area, but it reflects the whole state. this is the fourth time minneapolis is hosting the ná cádoubleáa final four. the first time was in 1951. for those watching the games at home á you can catch some of the march madness action right here on