Speech to Text for Immigrant shares story to bring understanding

immigration continues to be a point of contention for the trump administration. after a standoff with congress that resulted in a weeksálong governmnet shutdown and declaring a national emergency to secure wall funding... the country remains divided over the role immigrants have in our society. kimt news 3's isabella basco shows us how residents in rochester are learning the paths people take to come to the land of opportunity by listening to the story of one refugee.xxx residents are learning about the gruesome journey one immigrant took from bosnia to croatia to the united states. "ok... i can usually tell this with a straight face... " community members spent their saturday morning with cups of coffee... listening to suada cehic's compelling story of her family's journey. "a gentleman came over to a soldier one of the bosnian men. he said, i know you. you are so and so's son. i went to school with your dad and the soldier just took out a gun and killed him in front of all of us." for her... the memories are scarring áá "i was just waiting for someone to come shoot me... " and painful. "i don't ever want to go back again." but cehic is a representation of so many immigrants áá enduring the unthinkable for the possibility of something better. "immigration is a lot of times portrayed in a negative light. people need to put a face to it and know that we're real people." cehic knows firstáhand what it's like to make the scary journey into the unknown áá and she insists áá for the immigrant... the sacrifices are all worth it. "if people are willing to die in the process of coming to the united states, they are not coming to cause trouble. they are coming to give their families a better life." claudia owens spent three summers on the u.s.á mexico border. "we shouldn't be kind of like on our high horse that we're gonna protect our country to keep people out." owens says this country should not have any questions on people who want to make it in the land of the free. "we're privileged to be here and let's share it." giving people like cehic the opportunity to share her story... that show the transition from violence to hope. reporting in rochester, isabella basco, kimt news 3./// since 19á75... the united states has accepted more than 3.3 million refugees to live here. president trump has plans to use 3.6 billion dollars from military construction money to pay for