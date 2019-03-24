Clear
Stretch Your Inch

A Mason City author is helping flood victims through book sales.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2019 3:08 PM
Mar. 24, 2019
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

based author is wanting to help those devastated by recent flooding. he's encouraging readers to "stretch their inch." kimt news three's alex jirgens explains what he means.xxx it's the story of an inch worm named ivan... who just didn't want to stretch a full inch. gangwish reading but in a larger sense á it's the story about having the motivation to doing something important. author jason gangwish says it was a new experience for him and illustrator kallie cooper á as they've never authored a full book. "we did some demographic research, we did some of our research on what it takes to self publish, which was what we did at first as well through a company, and so a lot of asking questions and networking and asking other authors how to do things." since the book was published last month... it's received raving reviews. "i would say in the last month or so, 400á500 books or so we've sold." gangwish recently traveled to nebraska to see the devastating flooding. after visiting with school children to share his book... he's asking children á and adults á to utilize their abilities by stretching their full inch to help those in need. "even if it's a simple thought you had, i think it's important to take action on these little things. they all add up." proceeds from each book sale will continue to go to relief efforts. the book will be available for sale on sites like amazon and barnes and noble in just a few days á on thursday,
Clouds and light rain will continue to fill in tonight, making for a soggy Sunday.
