Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester Thaw Festival

With the spring weather outside, people are out enjoying the lovely weather with some live music.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2019 3:06 PM
Updated: Mar. 24, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Rochester Thaw Festival

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the sun is shining and the skies are blue... which only means one thing á the ice is thawing and spring is here! some people are taking advantage by enjoying rochester thaw áá a brand new music festival in the med city. this first year brings 7 artists together from around the state at the castle community building. we found one minnesotan at the festival who says she's happy the thaw á both seasonally and musically á are giving her the chance to enjoy the weekend.xxx "i've definitely left my house for the first time this week in months. i'm here because my boyfriend is playing one of the sets, but yeah, it's nice to be out and it's a great event to be out at." the event goes
Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 42°
Clouds and light rain will continue to fill in tonight, making for a soggy Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Immigrant shares story to bring understanding

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Rochester Thaw Festival

Image

Is your bracket crushed?

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Bulls defeat Blizzard to move on

Image

2 NCAA wrestling titles coming back to Iowa

Image

NIACC celebrates 100 years

Image

Tracking Sunday Morning Rain

Image

Tracking Rain Showers Moving In

Community Events