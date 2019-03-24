Speech to Text for TROJANS FOREVER

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local college is celebrating it's centennial this evening á making it the oldest community college on this side of the mississisppi. káiámát news three sports á kaleb gillock á was at this evening's ceremony á and joins us in studio three with the story á kaleb??? hey calyn á it was a big night at the north iowa community college as it celebrated 100 years of trojan athletics á where former studentá athletes and coaches were hnored á and even a special announcement was made to get the night started.xxx march 23, 2019 as trojans forever day in mason city that's mason city mayor á bill schickel proclaiming today as trojans forever day in the river city. to go along with the proclamation was a celebration of niacc athletics history. we're just celebrating a hundred years of niacc athletics, so we're going to be honoring former coaches a hundred individuals that have made a significant contribution athletically to the college and our championship team. one of the honorees was ron angell á who played basketball for the trojans from 19á76 through 78 á and says it was a great honor to receive an invite to this prestigious event. you grow up watching all of the niacc athletes as a junior high or grade school and high school kid so all these years later to be included and honored as one of the top 100 athletes in niacc history is just a phenomenal thing and very happy and proud of that. anna lucs was another one of the honorees who furthered her running career at iowa state after her time at niacc á but claims that her time as a trojans is what made her who she is today. i feel like it molded me as a person because people cared so much here and spent so much time on developing me that it made me want to turn around and give back and pour into other people. one thing was for certain á age doesn't define this close knit athletic