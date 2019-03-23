Speech to Text for Tracking Rain Showers Moving In

next. a flood warning has been issued for the turtle creek in mower county thanks to additional runoff putting the river into the minor flood stage today and lasting through sunday. some of us are seeing clouds where others are still fully embracing the sunshine as i type this, but by the evening hours all of us will be under cloudy skies. rain has begun to move into the area but struggles to reach the ground. this trend will chance during the overnight hours as a system to the southwest pushes more moisture into the area. temperatures will remain above average (and freezing) into the night and early sunday morning á dropping into the upper 30s. i'm not anticipating high amounts of rain from this passing system but ongoing flood threats will continue. to the north, a cold front inches further southward and will bring us much cooler air for monday. some of us will struggle to pop into the 40s but sunshine will be dominant thanks to the drier air behind the front. a few more clouds will build in for tuesday with temps rebounding. by wednesday, temps will skyrocket into the upper 50s (some of us hitting 60!) with winds picking up and another system heading our way. this will bring us much more rain (and the possible storm) for thursday and friday. and isolated wintry mix is possible friday night into saturday as temps will drop back below average to start the next weekend. tonight: increasing clouds/overnig ht scattered showers. lows: upper 30s. winds: south southeast at 4 to 8 mph. sunday: cloudy/scatter ed am showers. highs: upper 40s. winds: north northeast at 5 to 15 mph. saturday night:mostly cloudy/overnig thanks sara.///