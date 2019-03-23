Speech to Text for firefighters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

land is one kari kaus and her family called home for 8 years. now their family must start from scratch after a house fire nearly took everything a few months ago. "it's hard to say goodbye to the things that are hard to replace." but kaus credits the rochester and elgin fire departments for helping her recuperate. "my wedding ring was in a room that was burned really really badly. and i said, oh well, it's just stuff and one of the elgin firefighters said, "no it's just not just stuff. i'm going to find it for you and he and my husband dug through the rubble until they found my wedding ring." that's just one of the reasons kaus decided to volunteer her home to the fire departments... so they get experience fighting residential fires. their plan is to do 7 fire drills throughout the day. "it's a really good feeling to be able to do something good with it." fire captain brett knapp is grateful for kaus' good deed. "they are taking their tragedy and using it to help people in the future who might have something else occur at their house in a similar fire." as for the kaus family áá their plan is to just keep living. "we're gonna rebuild here on the same land we love it out here we love this spot in the country. we look forward to rebuilding and rochester fire