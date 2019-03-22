Clear
Free speech on college campuses

The president signed an executive order Thursday.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Free speech on college campuses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

spring./// yesterday á the president signed an executive order to improve transparency and promote free speech on college campuses. and if they don't... the institutions risk federal research funds.xxx if a college or university doesn't allow you to speak, we will not give them money. it's very simple. the president says he wants to hold any professors or power structures accountable if they prevent conservatives from challenging faráleft thinking. kimt news 3's isabella basco wanted to find out if you think college campuses are stifling the first amendment and got some interesting responses. isabella á what ya got?? katie and george... downtown rochester attracts people from all walks of life... and they have different things to say when it comes to trump's executive order.xxx the president's decision to ensure freedom of speech on college campuses is, like so many of the president's positions, the stuff of polarization. "you can't force people to permit freedom of speech. that's not something that is the purview of the president. the constituiton does that. we don't need an executive order." "in my time during college... you pretty much are able to say whatever you want to say within reason." "i don't like it. i wouldn't support it in any way shape or form and i believe college students are there to learn, develop their own ideas on either side of the policy." college campuses have long been bastions of liberal thinkingááá and there are clearly many who feel conservative voices aren't being heard in the hallowed halls of higher learning. "freedom of speech. it's pretty self explanatory." othelmo da silva... understands why academia is criticized for skewing left. "is there a problem? i believe so. i believe the universities... they bend left. it's something that's not arguable." in his view, the solution isn't complicated. "it's more speech." the executive order also aims to give transparency to students by giving them the information on financial risks of attending specific colleges and universities. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. students á conservaitve policy group leaders á free speech advocates áand state officials attended the signing./// the special counsel,
