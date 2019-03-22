Clear
Tracking Our Lovely Weekend Start and A Few Drops of Rain

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Sara Knox

has arrived. the sun was out todayááá confusing car thermometers into thinking we had climbed into the 50's. now the only question: can we keep this going. kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox is here to answer that allá important question. a flood warning has been issued for the turtle creek in mower county thanks to additional runoff putting the river into the minor flood stage today and lasting through sunday. sunshine has returned making this friday an incredible one! clear skies look to hold strong coming into the evening which will cause temps to rapidly drop back below freezing once again tonight á ultimately falling into the middle 20s, the coolest we've been in a while. the "cool" air will not last long as southern winds return for saturday and temps will be flying into the 50s under some lovely sunny skies! saturday will easily become the best day of the season (at least for now)! we're tracking a system that will bring rain our way starting late saturday night and lasting through sunday night. while a significant amount of rain is not expected, we will watch for rising stream levels. temperatures will cool behind this system for monday with highs in the low 40s and sun returning. with some sun and southerly winds we build our way back to the 50's wednesday alongside increasing clouds and the threat for a few isolated showers. storms will be possible on thursday with highs reaching near 60 degrees. rain, with a possible pm wintry mix, looks to continue into friday. tonight: mostly clear. lows: mid 20s. winds: north northeast at 4 to 8 mph. saturday: sunny. highs: low 50s. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph. saturday night: increasing pm clouds/scatter ed showers late
