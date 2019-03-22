Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Car fire in Rochester

It happened at Kwik Trip on Friday night.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 10:46 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Car fire in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dollars./// breaking news in rochester tonight... a car fire at a gas station thankfully ends without injury. it happened at the quick trip off of 26th street northeast just after 8 oá clock. rochester fire crews tell kimt news 3 a woman pulled into the station to use the car wash when she smelled something "hot." she rolled down her window to start the car wash á and that's when she smelled smoke. she went into the gas station to alert the people working á and when she came back á flames were lapping at the hood. firefighters were able to end the drama quickly.xxx initially when our crews showed up there was no one near the vehicle. they searched the vehicle to make sure there was nobody inside because they did have heavy fire coming out of the car itself. again there were no injuries... but the car is a total loss./// authorities are on the lookout
Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Get ready for an incredible start to your weekend...followed by a bit of rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free speech on college campuses

Image

Tracking Our Lovely Weekend Start and A Few Drops of Rain

Image

Car fire in Rochester

Image

DMC Corporation meeting

Image

March Madness & Productivity

Image

Addressing Flood Threats

Image

Honoring Noelani Robinson

Image

Tracking a B-E-A-Utiful Start to the Weekend!

Image

New boat access to be built on the Cedar River

Image

Harlem Globetrotters bring interactive show to the area

Community Events