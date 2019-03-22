Speech to Text for Car fire in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dollars./// breaking news in rochester tonight... a car fire at a gas station thankfully ends without injury. it happened at the quick trip off of 26th street northeast just after 8 oá clock. rochester fire crews tell kimt news 3 a woman pulled into the station to use the car wash when she smelled something "hot." she rolled down her window to start the car wash á and that's when she smelled smoke. she went into the gas station to alert the people working á and when she came back á flames were lapping at the hood. firefighters were able to end the drama quickly.xxx initially when our crews showed up there was no one near the vehicle. they searched the vehicle to make sure there was nobody inside because they did have heavy fire coming out of the car itself. again there were no injuries... but the car is a total loss./// authorities are on the lookout