Speech to Text for DMC Corporation meeting

it's the economic development initiative expected to bring thousands of jobs to rochester. destination medical center. today... the dmc corporation is meeting to talk about what happens next. Lisa Clarke, the executive director of the DMC economic development agency, says things are on the right track. The goal of the multi billion dollar project is to turn rochester into a global hub for health care. The board is learning their annual investment numbers. "Those numbers are over a quarter of a billion dollars the largest investment we have seen so far since the dmc initiative started." Clarke says they are on budget and the investment shows that their model is working. The next DMC meeting is scheduled for may 23rd.