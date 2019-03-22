Clear
DMC Corporation meeting

DMC is expected to transform Rochester's economy.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 7:58 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 7:58 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for DMC Corporation meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's the economic development initiative expected to bring thousands of jobs to rochester. destination medical center. today... the dmc corporation is meeting to talk about what happens next. kimt news three's maleeha kamal was at that meeting. she joins us live in rochester with the very latest on where the plans are headed... maleeha?xxx raquel... i'm at the civic center and just a couple of hours ago the dámác corporation held a board meeting. one of the most interesting topics discussed is the private investments the group has generated.xxx "it's a moment of pride for the rochester community." as the wheels turn... lisa clarke... the executive director of the dámác economic development agency... says things are on the right on track. the goal of the multi billion dollar project is to turn rochester into a global hub for health care. now... the board is learning their annual investment numbers... and they're not disappointed. "those numbers are over a quarter of a billion dollars the largest investment we have seen so far since the dmc initiative started."/// clarke tells me they are on budget and the investment shows that their model is working. reporting in rochester maleeha kamal kimt news three./// thank you maleeha. the next dámác meeting is scheduled for may 23rd./// one of the biggest aircraft manufacturers in the world... under the microscope. the boeing company
