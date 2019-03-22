Speech to Text for March Madness & Productivity

filling out march madness brackets takes time and so does following your favorite team. so much time that wallet hub estimates corporations lose about 4 billion dollars a year in productivity during the basketball tournament. dave ciccetti was busy watching the hawkeyes game this afternoon in a packed tailgater's sports bar and grill in mason city. dave's retired from the school system so he isn't missing work. he says he never took off work to watch march madness games... but he did make sure he could watch his favorite team when the tournament was going on.xxx try and keep a tv on to try and watch it but i commented to my friends yesterday was the first thursday i can watch basketball all day. while wallet hub says these basketball games take a big toll on productivity... it also found the tournament is good at boosting