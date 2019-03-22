Speech to Text for Addressing Flood Threats

this is a look at levee damage in mills county iowa on the missouri river caused by flooding. it's just one of many flooded iowa counties. iowa governor kim reynolds is asking for an expedited presidential major disaster declaration for 57 counties severely impacted by flooding along the missouri river and other parts of the state. today she is learning how communitites are handling the excess water. káiámát news three's brian tabick is live in iowa falls where the governor spoke today á brian?xxx katie george the river behind me is much lower than it was earlier in the week. teams of people needed to come together to keep the iowa falls waste water treatment plant from breaching. xxx nat: riveráá the water is high, but calm. the picture stands in sharp contrast to the drone footage from just a few days ago when massive ice chunks created the risk of flooding everywhere downstream, including the vulnerable wastewater treatment plant. you don't wait to long you make the decision you prepare for the worst. in just six hours over 200 volunteers stacked thousands of bags of sand to protect the water treatment plant. it wasn't the first rodeo for dennis. i was involved with the 93 flooding with the national guard my family is from the new hartford area so i was involved the three separate times it flooded there. while the governer is praising the community for it's success. the threat remains. náoáaáa says there is a fifty percent chance of excessive flooding this spring as the melting snow is joined by spring showers. you have pasco barriers, sandbags, there are a lot of different options that's why it is really important we have a state wide proclamation. so, the town of iowa falls isn't out of the woods yet. we haven't fully recovered from the event that took place there is some time that we're going to catch our breath allow what we've governor reynolds says one of the biggest concerns right now is the state focusing on the levy system on the missouri river saying much of it is breached. live in iowa falls brian tabick káiámát news three. thank you brian. the governor does expect