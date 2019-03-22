Speech to Text for Honoring Noelani Robinson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanks for joining us. i'm george mallet. and i'm katie lange. first... a memorial is growing for noelani robinson á and now we're learning a fundraising effort is getting underway. the nationwide search for the 2áyearáold from milwaulkee came to a tragic end along a dodge county road with the discovery of her body. as her death remains under investigation... kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is finding out how the community members in the area are keeping the young girl's memory alive.xxx on the side of the highway... is a makeshift memorial to 2á yearáold noelani robinson. i noticed a small bear and knew that was the spot where they found her body and coming back it was hard to see so i stopped by the florist in blooming and bought a bouquet. austin's roddric drumgold was like many people across the country holding out hope the child woul't get the result thae wanted so now we have to do something positive. each morning... roddric comes to count the donations ear marked for the robinson family. he's really doing this out of the kindness of his heart. goal clearly the weather will eventually get the best of the stuffed animals... roddric hopes to replace this collection with a more permanent memorial. working with mndot to see if there's something permanent that could go where we laid teddy bears, balloons and flowers. a small gesture to remember a little girl who died tragically. reporting in steele county an amber alert was issued for noelani after authorities arrested her father á dariaz higgins á in milwaukee. higgins is facing murder charges for the death of noelani's mother... sierra robinson. deloise lipsey... a woman who officials say was traveling with higgins... is charged with aiding a felon.///