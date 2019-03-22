Speech to Text for Tracking a B-E-A-Utiful Start to the Weekend!

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sara knox. sara á should any communities in our area be concerned about flooding?xxx a flood warning has been issued for the turtle creek in mower county thanks to additional runoff putting the river into the minor flood stage today and lasting through sunday. sunshine has returned making this friday an incredible one! clear skies look to hold strong coming into the evening which will cause temps to rapidly drop back below freezing once again tonight á ultimately falling into the middle 20s, the coolest we've been in a while. the "cool" air will not last long as southern winds return for saturday and temps will be flying into the 50s under some lovely sunny skies! saturday will easily become the best day of the season (at least for now)! we're tracking a system that will bring rain our way starting late saturday night and lasting through sunday night. while a significant amount of rain is not expected, we will watch for rising stream levels. temperatures will cool behind this system for monday with highs in the low 40s and sun returning. with some sun and southerly winds we build our way back to the 50's wednesday alongside increasing clouds and the threat for a few isolated showers. storms will be possible on thursday with highs reaching near 60 degrees. rain, with a possible pm wintry mix, looks to continue into friday. tonight: mostly clear. lows: mid 20s. winds: north northeast at 4 to 8 mph. saturday: sunny. highs: low 50s. winds: south at 4 to 8 mph. saturday night: increasing pm clouds/scatter ed showers late