Speech to Text for New boat access to be built on the Cedar River

warmer weather - a new access project is being created on the cedar river. cedar river boat ramp project-vo-1 lowerthird2line:cedar river boat ramp project floyd, ia the floyd county conservation board and floyd city council member cleone king are starting a project to construct a better access point to the river on the north side of floyd. with many enthusiasts using the site frequently during warmer weather - king says it makes sense.xxx cedar river boat ramp project-sot-1 lowerthird2line:cleone king floyd city council "tubers, kayakkers, canoers, the fire department can use it, search and rescue would benefit from it, and we're hoping to improve on that." the cost of the project is around 14 thousand dollars - but the city recently received a 4 thousand dollar grant from the floyd county community foundation. they anticipate construction to begin as soon as the weather warms up. /