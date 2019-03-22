Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Report on alleged Russian election inference is complete Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New boat access to be built on the Cedar River

The river access point will be located in Floyd.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 5:34 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for New boat access to be built on the Cedar River

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

warmer weather - a new access project is being created on the cedar river. cedar river boat ramp project-vo-1 lowerthird2line:cedar river boat ramp project floyd, ia the floyd county conservation board and floyd city council member cleone king are starting a project to construct a better access point to the river on the north side of floyd. with many enthusiasts using the site frequently during warmer weather - king says it makes sense.xxx cedar river boat ramp project-sot-1 lowerthird2line:cleone king floyd city council "tubers, kayakkers, canoers, the fire department can use it, search and rescue would benefit from it, and we're hoping to improve on that." the cost of the project is around 14 thousand dollars - but the city recently received a 4 thousand dollar grant from the floyd county community foundation. they anticipate construction to begin as soon as the weather warms up. /
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Get ready for an incredible start to your weekend...followed by a bit of rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

March Madness & Productivity

Image

Addressing Flood Threats

Image

Honoring Noelani Robinson

Image

Tracking a B-E-A-Utiful Start to the Weekend!

Image

New boat access to be built on the Cedar River

Image

Harlem Globetrotters bring interactive show to the area

Image

New parking ramp to open

Image

Public forum addresses rural health care issues

Image

Blood donations needed at the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center

Image

Mayo Clinic named top hospital in the world by Newsweek

Community Events