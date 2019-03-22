Clear
Harlem Globetrotters bring interactive show to the area

The Globetrotters will be at events in both Rochester and Mason City.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Harlem Globetrotters bring interactive show to the area

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

exhibition basketball team the harlem globetrotters are dunking and flipping their way to rochester and mason city.xxx harlem globe trotters-vo-1 lowerthird2line:harlem globetrotters in the area rochester, mn you got some skills look at that oo team member dragon taylor showed kimt news 3's annalise johnson some moves at the rochester studio today. the harlem globetrotters are making stops in rochester and mason city as part of their "fan powered world tour"... lowerthirdcourtesy:harlem globetrotters harlem globetrotters in the area kimt news 3 which taylor says is more interactive than ever... fans will be able to dribble alongside the team before the game during "magic pass" where families can learn some tricks.xxx harlem globe trotters-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dragon taylor harlem globetrotter interact with them evern more, it's beyond just basketball. i get a chance to touch kids lives in many different ways. it's just an amazing experience. the harlem globetrotters will play in rochester on march 29th at the mayo civic center - and on april 1st at the mason city high school.
Get ready for an incredible start to your weekend...followed by a bit of rain.
