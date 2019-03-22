Speech to Text for New parking ramp to open

new parking ramp-vo-4 the med city continues to see growth downtown... including the opening of a brand-new parking ramp. ramp 6 is now set to open tuesday. new parking ramp-vo-1 new parking ramp-vo-3 it has a 31-milion dollar price tag with 630 parking spaces -- 90 of them being managed by the hilton hotel and the other 540 for the public. some of the technology the ramp features includes license plate recognition and automatic vehicle locators. when checking out the new parking ramp... we found one employee at the hilton hotel who says the ramp fills a huge need for parking in a city that is growing exponentially.x xx new parking ramp-sot-1 new parking ramp-sot-3 "parking has always been an issue downtown. very busy... as the city grows, we're gonna need more parking. it's good to have the new parking ramp the ramp is on the northwest corner of first street and first avenue south- east.