blood-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:rodney sharp blood donor "it all started when a friend had asked us to come down here because her daughter was in need of blood and then i decided to come here and do it and ever since then, i've come on a regular basis." urgent need for o negative blood-pkg-4 rodney sharp was inspired to donate by a friend's daughter... the daughter is now ok - but rodney continues to donate whenever mayo calls him. "i figured giving blood is probably the least you can do is somebody needs help." only about 7 percent of people have o negative blood type... but they play a huge role in supporting mayo's trauma patients. "o negative blood is the blood we really need to use for our patients that come in to our trauma center, to our emergency room and we don't have time to do the blood typing." director of mayo clinic's blood donor program dr. justin kreuter explains in an emergency situation - there may not be time to check a patients blood type... so they use an emergency supply of o negative blood. urgent need for o negative blood-pkg-3 "typically we use here at mayo clinic around 12 units a day on average" urgent need for o negative blood-pkg-5 an unpredictable event such as a car accident could cause mayo to go through a couple days worth of blood quickly. to determine how much blood they might need... mayo tracks their donation levels over the past 3 years - and keeps track of how much donated blood has been used in the last 2 weeks. "we're really trying to look into our crystal ball" this week - the need is high because the blood donor program had a 2 week supply of o negative blood going into last weekend... but when dr. kreuter returned to work on monday - there was only a weeks supply remaining. "we used a weeks worth of o negative blood in a weekend just by what the clinical need has been". / urgent need for o negative blood-ltag-2 on mayo clinic's