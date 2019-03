Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic named top hospital in the world by Newsweek

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mayo has been name of the best hospital in the world by newsweek. mayo number one-vo-1 mayo number one-vo-4 the health care leader earned the top ranking because of its excellent patient support and innovative technology. iowa resident lisa eddie travels five hours every couple of months to get medical care at mayo in rochester. she says she could go somewhere closer to home... but feels she is in the best hands at mayo.xxx mayo number one-sot-1 mayo number one-sot-2 "how fortunate we are how blessed we are to have this facility and these amazing doctors will get you to the proper channels three other u-s hospitals made the top ten list....including the cleveland clinic. /