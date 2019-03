Speech to Text for Addressing the child care crisis

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plaguing communities across our area. lack of child care options. child care crisis-vo-1 child care crisis-vo-3 today at the children's center in albert lea...a group of professionals is talking about the crisis in the area. one problem is there's less in- home child care providers. they say that's because of strict regulations and low pay. and at the children's center it's also hard to find employees...bec ause of that low pay.xxx child care crisis-sot-1 child care crisis-sot-2 sot:sue loch, executive director the children's center it's a huge issue that basically they can work at mcdonalds and make more money and as a center provider i also struggle with the same how do we pay these professional people what they deserve. freeborn county has plans in the works to address the child care crisis. find out what those plans are tonight on kimt news three at six. /