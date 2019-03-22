Speech to Text for Tracking a Beautiful Next Couple of Days

morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( a flood warning has been issued for the turtle creek in mower county thanks to additional runoff putting the river into the minor flood stage today and lasting through sunday. with mild temperatures and plenty of sun scattered throughout the forecast, our snow pack continues to lower and flooding will be a threat for much of the beginning of spring. most of the short term forecasts for the area keep the streams and rivers at a steady level or dropping in height. on that note, we have another beautiful, sunny day with highs in the lower to mid 40's and a light wind for friday. i urge you to get out on saturday and take advantage of lower 50's with sunshine. we're tracking a system that will bring rain our way starting late saturday night and lasting through sunday night. while a significant amount of rain is not expected, we will watch for rising stream levels. temperatures will cool behind this system for monday with highs in the low 40's with sun returning. with some sun and southerly winds we build our way back to the 50's wednesday alongside increasing clouds