Speech to Text for Tracking a Weekend Warm-Up Plus a Little Rain

kimt storm team three meteorologist sara knox joins us. sara á we've been talking about sun and warming temps all week á but this weekend has some surprises in store á what are you tracking? a flood warning has been issued for the turtle creek in mower county thanks to additional runoff putting the river into the minor flood stage today and lasting through sunday. thanks to sunny skies and mild temps returning for today, more snow melt has taken place and our snowpack continues to lower. a passing front this evening will bring a few clouds back to the area and dip lows back below freezing and in the upper 20s. friday will feature decreasing clouds during the am hours before sunshine returns for the afternoon. cooler air from the north will keep temps in the lower 40s á but don't fret! a wonderful saturday awaits us! sunshine returns in full force for our saturday with highs climbing into the lower 50s! enjoy it! we're tracking a system currently developing in the desert southwest that will bring rain our way starting late saturday night and lasting through early monday morning. while a significant amount of rain is not expected, we will watch for rising stream levels. temperatures will cool behind this system for monday with highs in the low 40's with sun returning. with some sun and southerly winds we build our way back to the 50's wednesday alongside breezier conditions and building pm clouds. storms will be possible by thursday with highs in the upper 50's. tonight: partly to mostly clear. lows: upper 20s. winds: north northwest at 5 to 15 mph. friday: mostly sunny. highs: low 40s. winds: north at 5 to 10 mph.