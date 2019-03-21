Speech to Text for Rochester native and longtime Viking Marcus Sherels signs with Saints

the second round in des moines rochester native and now former vikings punt returner marcus sherels has signed a one year deal with the new orleans saints. sherels spent the last eight seasons with the purple and gold scoring five special teams touchdowns. the former john marshall rocket played his college ball at the university of minnesota, earning a starting job in the nfl after being undrafted