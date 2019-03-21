Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester native and longtime Viking Marcus Sherels signs with Saints

The Med City native is taking his talents to the Big Easy

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 11:09 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Speech to Text for Rochester native and longtime Viking Marcus Sherels signs with Saints

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the second round in des moines rochester native and now former vikings punt returner marcus sherels has signed a one year deal with the new orleans saints. sherels spent the last eight seasons with the purple and gold scoring five special teams touchdowns. the former john marshall rocket played his college ball at the university of minnesota, earning a starting job in the nfl after being undrafted
Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Tracking a few more clouds before a beautiful start to the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester native and longtime Viking Marcus Sherels signs with Saints

Image

Spring Grove knocks off top-seeded Springfield; advances to 1A semifinals

Image

Need for a new playground

Image

Interfaith vigil to remember New Zealand

Image

World down syndrome day

Image

On the hunt for poachers

Image

Week of Champions

Image

Community of Wellness Symposium

Image

Helping Farmers in Need

Image

Shedding Light on Autism

Community Events