Speech to Text for Spring Grove knocks off top-seeded Springfield; advances to 1A semifinals

spring grove in their first tournament appearance facing top seeded springfield out of section two. both teams got out the gates hot, mitchell buerkle with the steal and then the open road to the basket for the games first points. but spring grove shot the ball well in the first half, noah elton hits the three pointer. back to the tigers, a struggle for the loose ball but they get it out to isaac fink who drains the triple, he had 30 plus points in the game. the lions got a good game from this guy, ethan matzke the spin and the touch off the glass, spring grove leads it 41á34 at the break. in the second half they never let off the gas, folz with the miss but helton is there for the put back. the lead is double digits. a few plays later folz finishes it off with a beautiful layup and the spring grove fans were feeling it. the lions win their first ever tournament game, defeating top seed springfield 78 to 67. offense, offense and more offense was the key for spring grove. "well if you're going to beat a team like springfield you gotta score some points and we couldn't play so close to the vest. and they came out guns a blazing and took the shots and knocked them down, i think we shot about 60 percent and if you're going to beat a team like this you have to shoot well. "that's just confidence we just had a good little shoot around yesterday, coach is always telling us if we're open let it fly so when you're not second guessing yourself and you're just shooting it you have a good chance of putting it up and we took good shots, wide open shots, inside out threes. that's what our offense is based off of." spring grove will playing henning tomorrow at the target center at noon. another team that's in a tournament run, the minnesota golden gophers. kimt news 3 sports kaleb gillock was in des moines earler and has the highlights.xxx