Need for a new playground

play. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there for kassoná mantorville's boosterthon glow run. kasson mantorville elementary schoolers are getting some exercise all while raising money for a brand new playground to replace this one. all day á students ran around the gym under the neon lights. the glow run is all to celebrate the money raised for the project so far. for the next two years... the parent teacher association is allocating their boosterthon funds to help pay for the mucháneeded playground. "our playground is over 20 years old and has been moved several times." principal ariana wright explains the current playground is still functional and safe á but it's time to go. "we're looking for a more fitness focused playground for our students." playgrounds can be pricey... costing between 200 to 250 thousand dollars... so every penny helps. we caught up with student chelseea hansing inbetween laps to find out what she thinks of it all. "it was really fun and kind of tiring but it was worth it to help our school." the goal was to raise 28 thousand dollars for the playground, but the school is expecting to raise more than 35 thousand by the end of tomorrow. tomorrow is the last day to donate. in kasson, annalise johnson kimt news 3. all students took part in the run á regardless of if they participated financially in the fundraiser.