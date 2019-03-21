Speech to Text for World down syndrome day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

youtube./// well it's world down syndrome day... a time to raise awareness about what down syndrome is á what it means to have it á and how people with down syndrome play a vital role in our community. and you can see one celebration of wádásád on rochester's skyline. take a look. here's a look from our live eye in the sky. you can see the mayo plummer building lit up blue and yellow... the same colors as the down syndrome ribbon. but that's not the only way people in rochester are honoring wádá sád.xxx "i like ice cream." flapdoodles celebrated ava karow today by donating the proceeds for the down syndrome association of minnesota. the adorable 9 yearáold inspired her parents to support the down syndrome community by bringing people together with ava's favorite snack... ice cream!xxx "obviously we're a big fan of ava and people like ava. we are a huge fan of anyone with down syndrome. we call them our special people. ava's great. ava's great! we wish everyone could have a runáin with ava." this is the fourth year ava's family has organized this fundraiser. the family's goal is to raise more than 275 dollars for the down syndrome association of minnesota./// well some area kids are taking getting a new playground into their own hands. that's right... we'll show