Speech to Text for On the hunt for poachers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

authorities are on the hunt for poachers in southeastern minnesota. eight dead deer were found on the side of the zumbro river... with their antlers and skull plates missing. kimt news 3's isabella talked to a couple of experienced deer hunters today who are outraged at this poaching and want answers immediately. isabella... what's the story? katie and george... near the zumbro river behind me á just upstream in wabasha county... those eight deer were dumped á wasting minnesota's natural resources. i talked to some deer hunters who say this is a disgrace.xxx on monday... a state conservation officer got an ominous call. someone had slain whiteátail deer and strewn the carcassas just outside of kellogg. jeff minske has been hunting deer for nearly half a century and was infuriated by the slaughter. "it sickens me. obviously whoever did this... they're not hunters. they're poachers." jeremy schmit, part of a deer conservation group, found out about the poaching via social media. "acts like this of poaching illegal dumping just bring down the hunting industry... conservation industry... and give hunting a bad name. whoever did this come forward. cut it out. it's not worth the time, it gives everyone a bad name." schmit says anyone with any information should call the 24áhour hotline á turn in poachers á or tip. you can find that on our website kimt dot com. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. the department of natural resources says the deer carcasses will be tested for disease./// destination medical center is credited with a major part of