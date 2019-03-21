Speech to Text for Week of Champions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

impact our environment. continuing coverage tonight... this week á communities across the country are joining together in the "march for meals." they're raising awareness about meals on wheels á a nationwide program working to make sure no senior goes hungry or is lonely. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox spent the day with a few local celebrities passing out meals to those you've seen him on the football field at the uás bank stadium... now minnesota viking marcus sherels is passing out meals to seniors in need. sot:<you always need to eat and anytime we can help out with that it's good. vo:nearly five million seniors face hunger in the uás á according to feedingá americaádotá org... sherels is packing cars to hand a hot meal to people like lee mccullough. it's good it's some very nice people delivering them especially jeff but todays delivery is extra special. mccullough is a vikings fan. oh yeah i've seen him return some of those punts so i thought that would be great. it was nice to meet him and take a couple pictures with him. uás representative jim hagedorn also pitched in making deliveries. i'm just impressed whether it's in mankato the other day or here in rochester how many people are devoted to helping their fellow citizens their fellow residents. mccullough says he's grateful to be able to live independently... and it's inpart to these hot meals. i appericate the program and appericate the fact that they brought sombody a celebrity like him alone to meet him it was great. reporting in rochester family services rochester is working to raise thirtyá thousand dollars to continue to provide meals for the community. if you would like to donate... just head to ká iámátádotácom á you can find this story under the local news tab.