Speech to Text for Community of Wellness Symposium

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two day wellness symposium á showcasing healthy lifestyles á kicked off today in the med city. organizers brought in medical experts from all over the u.s. one of the main speakers says 80 percent of chronic conditions are related to the lifestyle choices we make. so á today attendees got a crash course on the 6 major components to living a heatlyh life. "that is nutrition, movement, stress management, social connections, passion and sleep." he says our choices