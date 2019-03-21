Clear
Helping Farmers in Need

Operation Hay Lift is looking to help flood victims in Iowa and Nebraska

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 6:55 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 6:55 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

massive flooding is causing catastrophic damage to eastern nebraska's infrastructur e and agriculture. this is a look at the devastation from above./// the group of operation hay lift is looking for hay, feed and monetary donations for farmers in that state and western iowa. north iowa farmers say they know the struggle their neighbors to the west are facing á saying the cattle and hogs need to be fed everyday. operation hay lift says they are reaching out to farmers all across the midwest for donations and volunteers to drive supplies... and farmer kevin pope from mason city is confident that call will be answered. xxx the farming community is pretty tight knit wherever wherever you farm at the community is behind you and you know those people were in definite need and it's a good thing to help
