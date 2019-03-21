Speech to Text for Shedding Light on Autism

twin cities./// a frustrating incident for a north iowa manáá when he called law enforcement to help during a melt down by his autistic son. police showed up and tried to put the boy in handcuffs. as káiámát news three's brian tabick is finding out... the parents are now looking to educate local officers about the right way to handle children with autism. brian joins us live with the surprising story. katie georgeáá dalayne germundson owns mason city auto and is a very large supporter of local autism benefits. now he's hoping his story will lead to more education for officers so parents who also have children with autism don't go through the same situation. he likes to go, you know. i take them on the golf cart. dalayne's 14 year old son gabe, is in many ways like most boys his age. he loves being outside and eating ice cream, but gabe also has autism. it's hard to explain, you know. he can be good for six seven months and then bam out of nowhere. gabe had an outburst sunday, biting, pinching and hurting himself. he's non verbal, so it's hard for others to know what's wrong. the outburst went on for hours. we were all getting wore out. dalayne called for help. told him we're waiting for an ambulance, having a problem with my boy. told him he was autistic he and he then wanted to handcuff him. dad said no. germundson was stunned to learn the officers weren't trained to deal with autistic children. now he's looking to help all local agencys understand what they can do. a lot of our trading tries to cover situations where they could be a lot of different underlying circumstances instead of directing it to say and artistic encounter. germundson has already teamed up with a professional in the communityááto offer training that would include a 30 minute video. he wants to make sure what happened sunday isn't repeated. what happened on sunday, you know, no blame or hatred germundson says they don't yet have a date of when the class would be held. katie and george he has already reached out to the cerro gordo county sheriff's office. worth county and a few others. in mason city brian tabick káiá mát news three. thank you brian. according to the centers for disease control the number of kids being diagnosed with autism has gone up 15 percent in recent years.