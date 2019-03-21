Speech to Text for Hometown Hero

thanks for joining us. i'm george mallet... and i'm katie lange. first tonight. we all know someone we consider our hometown hero. and this month, an olmsted county standout is being recognized. kimt news three's brooke mckivergan has the story.xxx once a month one person from around the midwest is chosen as a hometown hero. this month its one of our very own. "we just want to say thank you because we're so grateful for all that you do for our community so thank you so much!" sheriff kevin torgerson with the olmsted county sheriff's department was nominated by a long time friend, and then chosen by the american heroes outdoors as april's hometown hero. sheriff torgerson is being recognized in a video for his efforts in and outside of his law enforcement work. he says it's all about the community and leaving a lasting impression. "sometimes we have to do some things that don't seem quite fair to some people so the more things we can do that's out in the public so people can see us as real people and family people and parents and things like that, hopefully that builds a little bit of good will and warm feelings." the segment will air on april first. reporting in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. and you can catch that segment on youtube, and midco sports network.