Speech to Text for New baseball and softball complex could be build near schools

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

developments tonight on the proposed construction of a new baseball and softball complex in charles city. this morning á the charles city school board looked at an alternative site for two diamonds located near the charles city middle and high schools. that site could save the school money because it already has ammenities like a concessions stand... working utlities and a parking lot. the ballpark needs to be moved due to flooding at the current diamonds at sportsmen's park. softball coach brian bohlen (bowálin) says he's ready for ground being broken somewhere.xxx > "i prefer a finished product. i prefer diamonds that these kids can be proud to play on, future ball players, future athletes." more discussion on a permanent site is expected at the next board meeting on