Speech to Text for Celebration held to help students enjoy a job well done

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

elementary students are breaking a sweat after raising money for their school.xxx i'm kind of tired but i'm excited it's over because it was really fun. the kassoná mantorville parent teacher association sponsored a glow run á a celebration for students after beating a fundraising goal. they're expecting to raise more than 35á thousand dollars by tomorrow for a new playground. principal ariana wright explains fitness and inclusivity are also a part of the run. students ran even if they did not raise any money. students in special education chose a few friends to run with them in a less hectic environment.xx we wanted to make sure that all of our students felt comfortable in our glow run environment. not all students feel comfortable running in the dark with glowing lights or running with 100 other students. new playrgounds can be a pricey investment... at kimt news 3 at 10 á hear how much the total cost will be.//// new